LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.68

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.68 and last traded at $136.59, with a volume of 2293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.