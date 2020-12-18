Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.81.

NYSE LEA opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Lear by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

