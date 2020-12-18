Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.45. Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$42.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Legend Power Systems Inc. (LPS.V) (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

