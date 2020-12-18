Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 385,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

