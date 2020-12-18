Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

