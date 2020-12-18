Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.48

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.48 and last traded at C$21.48, with a volume of 3272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$26,143.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,585.25.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

