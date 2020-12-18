Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,198. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last three months.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.