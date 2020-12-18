Level01 (LVX) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $69,062.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00376135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io.

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

