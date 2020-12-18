Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 25,000 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

