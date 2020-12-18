Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LBTYB stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

