Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.47.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

