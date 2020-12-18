Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.71. 4,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,120. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

