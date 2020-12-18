Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

