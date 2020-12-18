Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised Lifetime Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 87,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

