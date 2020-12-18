Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD) recently:

12/4/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $67.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2020 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/12/2020 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

11/10/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

10/29/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LSPD stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. 7,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

