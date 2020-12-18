Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $688,891.74 and approximately $5,919.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00374221 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.02446293 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.