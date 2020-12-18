Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells $100,499.04 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85.

On Monday, November 16th, Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45.

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $120,206.41.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $4,099,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

