Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

