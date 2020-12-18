Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has raised its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LMNR opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

