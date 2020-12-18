Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Sells C$254,558.26 in Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total value of C$254,558.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$24.57 and a 12-month high of C$70.02.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.