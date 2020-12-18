Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Lincoln Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.95. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $338,945.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,389.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

