LINKA Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $135,677.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00374221 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.02446293 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.