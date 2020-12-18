Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

