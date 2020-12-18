Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $2,549.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00623855 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000099 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,498.60 or 0.99918280 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 703,211,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.