Litecoin Price Up 51.7% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.16 billion and approximately $11.34 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $108.33 or 0.00473862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,114,486 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

