Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $253.56

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $253.56 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at $68,833,331.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

