Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 61,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $2,074,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

