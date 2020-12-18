LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.62

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 31616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,099 shares of company stock worth $20,366,363. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

