LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.38. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,099 shares of company stock valued at $20,366,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

