Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s (L) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on L. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$59.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

