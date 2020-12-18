Loki (LOKI) Trading Up 26.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $36.56 million and $179,546.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,619.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.33 or 0.02830883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00467794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.01373151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00689520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00321421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00028105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,880,589 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.