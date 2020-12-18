Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) Insider Edward Luker Buys 6,200 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L) (LON:LOK) insider Edward Luker acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £38,130 ($49,817.09).

LOK traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 627 ($8.19). 39,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04. The company has a market cap of £185.11 million and a PE ratio of 59.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 559.89. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 335 ($4.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 128.71%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

