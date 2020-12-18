Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

LOMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,266. The firm has a market cap of $752.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. Research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

