Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.36. 11,496,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 2,596,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops and manufactures light duty electric trucks. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.