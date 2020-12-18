LUKSO Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $4.38 million and $1.52 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00375882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

