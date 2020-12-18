Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

