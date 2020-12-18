Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.65.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 51.70. Lundin Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$10.69.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.