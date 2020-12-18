M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.95

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 4833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

