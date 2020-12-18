M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.95

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 4833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

