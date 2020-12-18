Maker Price Reaches $547.18 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Maker has a market capitalization of $546.35 million and approximately $53.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $547.18 or 0.02422672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, GOPAX and IDEX. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00373635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 998,473 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bibox, BitMart, CoinMex, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDEX, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, OasisDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.