MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MNGPY stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

