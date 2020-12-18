MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 21.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 14,339,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 2,993,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MannKind by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

