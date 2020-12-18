Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.23. 87,493,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 771% from the average session volume of 10,042,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $602.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 4.22.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

