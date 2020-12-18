Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $602.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.