Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

