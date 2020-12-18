Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

