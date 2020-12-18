Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Cut to Underperform at Santander

Santander cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

