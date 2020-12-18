Mark Richard Patterson Acquires 17,986 Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $70,684.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Richard Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Richard Patterson bought 2,200 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,238.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mark Richard Patterson bought 40,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Richard Patterson bought 20,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Richard Patterson bought 10,000 shares of Creatd stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

CRTD opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Creatd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

