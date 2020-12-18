Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Raised to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 245.83 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

