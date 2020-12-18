Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

